7 months ago
Mauritania president flies to Senegal after Gambia mediation
January 19, 2017 / 12:28 AM / 7 months ago

Mauritania president flies to Senegal after Gambia mediation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DAKAR, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Mauritanian President Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz flew straight to Senegal to meet President Macky Sall after last ditch talks in Gambia aiming to resolve a crisis over its election, a Senegalese presidential source told Reuters on Thursday.

Aziz left Gambia shortly before midnight, when Gambian leader Yahya Jammeh's presidential mandate expired.

Senegal, with backing from regional leaders, has threatened to invade Gambia to depose Jammeh if he does not immediately hand over power to challenger Adama Barrow, who beat him in an election in December. (Reporting by Diadie Ba; Writing by Tim Cocks; Editing by Sandra Maler)

