DAKAR, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Gambia's President Adama Barrow, who was inaugurated in neighbouring Senegal as mediators sought an exit deal for his predecessor Yayha Jammeh, is due to return to Gambia on Thursday, a senior aide told Reuters.

"He is leaving tomorrow and will arrive in Banjul at around 4pm," said Amie Bojang. (Reporting by Emma Farge; editing by John Stonestreet)