7 months ago
Gambia's Barrow asks regional force to stay for six months -U.N.
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
January 26, 2017 / 11:33 AM / 7 months ago

Gambia's Barrow asks regional force to stay for six months -U.N.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DAKAR, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Gambia's new president Adama Barrow has asked a West African military operation, which pressured his predecessor to go into exile after he refused to accept his election defeat, to remain in the country for six months, a U.N. official said on Thursday.

"The president of Gambia asked for the mission to remain for six months, and it's up to (regional bloc) ECOWAS to decide," Mohammed Ibn Chambas, the United Nations' most senior official in West Africa, told a news conference in Senegal. (Reporting by Emma Farge; Writing by Joe Bavier; Editing by Catherine Evans)

