West African troops near Gambia's capital - witnesses

BANJUL, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Scores of West African soldiers were seen preparing to make a ferry crossing to Gambia's capital, Banjul, on Sunday, several witnesses said, as part of a mission to secure the country and allow new President Adama Barrow take up his office.

Yahya Jammeh, the authoritarian leader who had ruled the tiny nation since taking power in a coup 22 years ago, fled into exile late on Saturday as the military operation was poised to remove him. (Reporting by Tim Cocks; Writing by Joe Bavier; Editing by Mark Potter)