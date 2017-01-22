FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 22, 2017 / 1:58 PM / 7 months ago

West African troops near Gambia's capital - witnesses

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANJUL, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Scores of West African soldiers were seen preparing to make a ferry crossing to Gambia's capital, Banjul, on Sunday, several witnesses said, as part of a mission to secure the country and allow new President Adama Barrow take up his office.

Yahya Jammeh, the authoritarian leader who had ruled the tiny nation since taking power in a coup 22 years ago, fled into exile late on Saturday as the military operation was poised to remove him. (Reporting by Tim Cocks; Writing by Joe Bavier; Editing by Mark Potter)

