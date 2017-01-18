At least 26,000 people flee Gambia to Senegal as refugees -UN

ZIGUINCHOR, Senegal, Jan 18 (Reuters) - At least 26,000 people have fled Gambia into Senegal fearing President Yahya Jammeh's decision to stay in power after losing an election in December could spark unrest, the United Nations said on Wednesday, citing Senegalese government figures.

"Up until the night of the 16th there were 26,000 people .... The flow has increased sharply since then," said Helene Caux, regional information officer for the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees. She said up to 80 percent were children accompanied by women. (Reporting by Emma Farge; Writing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg; Editing by Catherine Evans)