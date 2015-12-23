FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK's Game Digital warns on half-year profit
December 23, 2015 / 7:36 AM / 2 years ago

UK's Game Digital warns on half-year profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 23 (Reuters) - Video games retailer Game Digital Plc warned on first-half profit, citing challenging trading conditions and disappointing sales since the start of school Christmas holidays.

The company expects adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation to drop to about 30 million pounds ($44.56 million) for the 26 weeks ending Jan. 23.

Game digital reported adjusted core earnings of 43 million pounds last year.

$1 = 0.6733 pounds Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair

