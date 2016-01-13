UK's Game Digital reaffirms first-half profit outlook

Jan 13 (Reuters) - Video games retailer Game Digital Plc said on Wednesday sales trends improved over the important Christmas trading period and reiterated its outlook for first-half profit.

Game Digital said gross transaction value, which reflects full sales excluding taxes and other deductions, was down 0.4 percent in the three week period ended Jan. 9.

The company last month said it expected adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation to drop to about 30 million pounds ($43.3 million) for the 26 weeks ending Jan. 23. ($1 = 0.6924 pounds) (Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Anand Basu)