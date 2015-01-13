FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Casinos & Gaming
January 13, 2015 / 5:20 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Game digital sees full year EBITDA broadly flat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 13 (Reuters) - Game Digital Plc :

* Highly competitive Christmas trading period

* UK content performance robust, with UK mint software sales up 8 pct; Spanish market challenging

* Hardware volume sales increased 25.1 pct year-on-year in UK, group sales for 11 week period to Jan 10 declined by 5.4 pct on constant currency basis

* Operational execution over Christmas period was smooth, resulting in clean stock position, continued control of operating costs

* Expect to achieve sales growth in second half

* Due to lower than expected margin rates being achieved on hardware, expect underlying EBITDA for 52 weeks to Aug. 1 to be broadly in line with last year of 51.3 million stg Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
