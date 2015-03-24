FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK's Game Digital says CFO to step down
Sections
Featured
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Nestle buys majority stake in Blue Bottle Coffee
Business
Nestle buys majority stake in Blue Bottle Coffee
Kaspersky Lab co-founder to testify to Congress
Cyber Risk
Kaspersky Lab co-founder to testify to Congress
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
March 24, 2015 / 7:30 AM / 2 years ago

UK's Game Digital says CFO to step down

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 24 (Reuters) - Game Digital Plc posted a 16 percent fall in first-half adjusted core profit and said Chief Financial Officer Benedict Smith would step down later this year.

Game Digital said Smith will remain with the company until July and it had started the search for a new CFO.

The video games retailer, which went public in 2014, said adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation, fell to 43 million pounds ($64.15 million) in the 26-weeks ended Jan. 24, from 51.3 million pounds a year earlier.

Game Digital declared a maiden interim dividend of 7.35 pence per share and a special dividend of 14.7 pence.

$1 = 0.6703 pounds Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.