Game Digital posts profit boosted by new games consoles
October 16, 2014 / 6:21 AM / 3 years ago

Game Digital posts profit boosted by new games consoles

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Video games retailer Game Digital Plc , which went public in June, reported a full-year profit versus a loss last year, benefiting from strong demand for new Xbox One and PlayStation 4 consoles.

Pretax profit stood at 7.3 million pounds for the 52 weeks ended July 26 from a loss of 15.4 million pounds a year earlier.

The company said total sales increased 31 percent to 862 million pounds ($1.38 billion). ($1 = 0.6267 British pound) (Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

