UK retailer Game's supplier dispute worsens

LONDON, March 7 (Reuters) - The crisis at struggling British video games retailer Game ratcheted up on Wednesday after the firm said it would be unable to fulfill orders for more key titles due for release this week.

The firm said Asura’s Wrath and Street Fighter X Tekken would not be available in its stores after it failed to agree launch plans with supplier Capcom.

“We’re in talks with Capcom to resolve this temporary situation and we apologise to our customers for this disappointing news,” Game said, adding it will refund any pre-orders.

Game advised customers to visit Capcom’s website for information on obtaining the titles.

The latest setback comes a week after Game told customers to shop elsewhere for the eagerly awaited Mass Effect 3 game after a dispute with supplier Electronic Arts.

Loss-making Game, which trades from over 1,270 stores in nine European markets and Australia, has been talking to all its suppliers, seeking their support to keep it in business but some are not playing ball.

The firm is facing intense competition from internet players and supermarkets, who often sell new blockbuster titles as loss leaders.

“As well as the likely hit to the bottom line which could now top 5 million pounds ($7.9 million) for both (EA and Capcom titles) we also flag up the adverse impact this will have on the consumer franchise, presenting competitors with a valuable opportunity to take share,” said analysts at Singer Capital Markets.

Last month Game had boosted its chances of survival when it agreed revised lending terms with its bankers, led by state-backed Royal Bank of Scotland.

Game has been closing stores and moving into digital gaming, aiming to avoid the fate of other struggling specialist retailers, such as music group HMV.

Shares in Game, which have lost 93 percent of their value over the last year, were up 0.7 percent at 4.4 pence at 0911 GMT, valuing the business at 15 million pounds ($23.6 million).