Game says can't fulfill Mass Effect 3 orders
#Market News
February 29, 2012 / 1:25 PM / 6 years ago

Game says can't fulfill Mass Effect 3 orders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 29 (Reuters) - Struggling British video games retailer Game said on Wednesday “a supply issue” meant it will not be able to fulfill orders for Electronic Arts’ Mass Effect 3 game.

In a statement the firm told its customers to visit EA’s website for more information on how to get hold of the title.

“We appreciate that this is disappointing for our customers, and we apologise sincerely for the inconvenience that this will cause,” it said.

Shares in Game were down 15 percent at 5.05 pence at 1320 GMT.

