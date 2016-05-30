FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vivendi controls more than 50 pct of Gameloft's shares-Les Echos
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
May 30, 2016 / 6:35 AM / a year ago

Vivendi controls more than 50 pct of Gameloft's shares-Les Echos

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, May 30 (Reuters) - French media group Vivendi controls more than 50 percent of Gameloft’s shares following the unsolicited bid it launched for the mobile video games maker in February, French business daily Les Echos reported on Monday.

The final results of Vivendi’s tender offer, which ended on May 27, will be known this week.

Vivendi was a step closer to taking control of Gameloft a week ago after U.S.-based hedge fund Amber Capital agreed to tender its entire stake in the company.

Together, Vivendi and Amber held close to 44 percent of Gameloft, about twice that of the founding Guillemot family, which strongly opposes Vivendi’s bid.

A spokesman for Gameloft was not available for immediate comment. Vivendi declined to comment. (Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain; editing by Bate Felix and Jason Neely)

