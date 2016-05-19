FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vivendi raises Gameloft bid to 8 euros a share, French regulator says
#Consumer Goods and Retail
May 19, 2016 / 2:05 PM / a year ago

Vivendi raises Gameloft bid to 8 euros a share, French regulator says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, May 19 (Reuters) - French media group Vivendi raised its unsolicited bid for mobile video games maker Gameloft to 8 euros a share on Thursday, adding pressure on the founding Guillemot family.

Vivendi has acquired 29.37 percent of Gameloft’s shares and 26.47 percent of its voting rights, French markets regulator AMF said in a statement.

Vivendi’s bid on Gameloft runs until May 27 and trading in Gameloft shares will resume on Friday, AMF said. (Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain; Editing by Leigh Thomas)

