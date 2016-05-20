FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Amber Capital plans to tender its Gameloft stake to Vivendi-AMF
#Consumer Goods and Retail
May 20, 2016 / 10:45 AM / a year ago

Amber Capital plans to tender its Gameloft stake to Vivendi-AMF

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, May 20 (Reuters) - Amber Capital, a U.S.-based hedge fund, intends to tender the entire stake it holds in French mobile video games maker Gameloft to media group Vivendi,French markets regulator AMF said on Friday.

As of April 21, Amber held 14.62 percent of Gameloft’s shares and 13.17 percent of voting rights.

Vivendi raised its unsolicited bid for Gameloft for the second time on Thursday, adding pressure on the founding Guillemot family.

The media group, led by billionaire Vincent Bollore, increased its tender offer to 8 euros a share from 7.20 euros previously, it said in a Thursday statement. This values Gameloft at about 680 million euros ($762.55 million), compared to 610 million previously.

Vivendi held 29.37 percent of Gameloft shares and 26.47 percent of voting rights as of Thursday.

Spokesmen for Gameloft and Vivendi declined to comment. ($1 = 0.8917 euros) (Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain and Gwenaelle Barzic, Editing by Dominique Vidalon)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
