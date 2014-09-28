INTERVIEW-Games-Polii puts Olympic badminton 'tragedy' behind her

INCHEON, South Korea, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Greysia Polii was on the verge of quitting badminton after being expelled from the London Olympics in a ‘match-fixing’ scandal that rocked the sport, but the Indonesian is now able to put the “tragedy” behind her after winning gold at the Asian Games.

Polii and partner Nitya Krishinda Maheswari beat Japanese pair Ayaka Takahashi and Misaki Matsutomo in the final of the women’s doubles at Gyeyang Gymnasium on Saturday.

That victory had come on the back of an even more impressive win over Chinese pair Zhao Yunlei and Tian Qin, who won the gold medal in London two years ago.

That Olympic tournament will be forever remembered for the expulsion of four women’s doubles teams after they tried to throw their games to achieve an easier route through the competition.

Polii and then partner Meiliana Jauhari were thrown out along with two South Korean and a Chinese team.

”After the Olympic tragedy I almost gave up badminton,“ she told Reuters in an interview on Sunday. ”I almost quit my career. I didn’t want to continue.

“But, at the same time, I thought to myself ‘I have to be strong enough.'”

China’s world champions Wang Xiaoli and Yu Yang had been accused by other players of trying to throw their dead rubber in London in order to avoid playing China’s second-ranked pair on the way to the final.

That triggered a reaction from the South Korean and Indonesian pairs, who tried to lose their games in order to nix the Chinese plan.

Badminton’s world governing body disqualified the players for: “Not using one’s best efforts to win a match and conducting oneself in a manner that is clearly abusive or detrimental to the sport.”

Two years later at the Asian Games, no one could accuse the Indonesian pair of giving anything less than 100 percent.

Polii said the ultimate goal was to win a gold medal at the Olympics in two years’ time, where she will have a chance to make up for the London fiasco.

”Our goal is we will go for the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro,“ she said. ”Along the way ... we will continue to keep playing more consistently and then to aim for next year’s World Championship in Indonesia.

“There are so many more to come so we have to be ready for that.” (Editing by Alan Baldwin)