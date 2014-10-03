Games-China sweep diving medals at Asian Games

INCHEON, South Korea, Oct 3 (Reuters) - China’s crack divers are as formidable a force as any team in world sport.

A dynasty of super athletes with acrobatic skills and nerves of steel, they dominate the Olympics and world championships and rarely ever lose.

At the Asian Games, their record is perfect. In the 40 years since the region’s multi-sports competition in 1974, China has never lost a diving event -- an unbeaten streak stretching 40 years.

They did it again at the current Asian Games, which end in Incheon on Saturday, sweeping all of the 10 diving events.

The last two events were held on Friday. China not only won both golds, they also won both silvers.

Qiu Bo won the men’s 10-metre platform title ahead of his team mate Yang Jian.

“I‘m very happy with today’s performance,” said Qiu, who suffered a surprise loss at the 2012 Olympics and had to settle for the silver medal. “Although I made some mistakes in the first and fourth round, my condition today was very good.”

He Zi successfully defended the Asian Games title she won four years ago in the women’s 3-metre springboard. The Olympic champion’s team mate Wang Han finished second.

He sealed her win with a flawless two-and-a-half somersault that impressed the judges but not her, such are the expectations China’s divers place on themselves.

“There are still parts of my performance that didn’t meet my expectations,” she said. “I will try harder in my training.”

“I think pressure can work both ways. It can be my strength or become a source of stress. It depends on how you see it.” (Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)