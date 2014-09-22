Games-Swimming-Hagino wins two more gold, up to three at Asiad

INCHEON, South Korea, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Kosuke Hagino won two gold medals in less than an hour on Monday as Japan continued to dominate the swimming events at the Asian Games.

For the second day in a row, Japan swept the three men’s events while Kanako Watanabe broke China’s stranglehold in the women’s races by taking out the 200 metres breaststroke.

China, led by their promising teenager Shen Duo, did win two golds to lift their tally to five after two days. Japan leads the medals table with seven while no other country has won at the Munhak Aquatics Center yet.

Hagino took his personal haul to three golds when he followed up his stunning win in Sunday’s 200 metres freestyle final by taking out the 200 metres individual medley then joining forces with Yuki Kobori, Daiya Seto and Takeshi Matsuda to win the men’s 4x200m freestyle relay.

China’s hopes of challenging Japan in the relay were sunk when Sun Yang withdrew from the team after hurting his thumb in the previous night.

The multi-world and Olympic champion slammed his hand into the wall in a futile attempt to hold off Hagino and although he was cleared of any serious problems, he skipped the relay.

With Sun absent, China had to settle for the silver -- albeit 10 seconds behind Japan -- while South Korea came third, giving hometown hero Park Tae-hwan his second bronze medal in as many days.

“It used to be China who had the power in Asia,” said Matsuda. “But from here on it seems like it will be Japan who is going out onto the world stage.”

The Asian Games has unearthed plenty of Olympic champions over the years and with Rio just two years away, Hagino is quickly surfacing as one of the region’s best prospects in Brazil.

Last month he beat Michael Phelps to win the 200m medley at the Pan Pacific championships in Australia and on Monday he went even faster, leaving his rivals dead in the water as he cruised to victory in one minute 55.34 seconds.

His time broke the Asian record he set earlier this year but the 20-year-old university student has sights set on even bigger things.

”Michael Phelps is my role model and I‘m trying to become like him,“ Hagino said. ”I want to catch up with Phelps someday.

“But I have to put up the results and this is a big step. First I will try to win as many medals as I can at these Games.”

Junya Koga of Japan won the men’s 50m backstroke gold medal for the third Asian Games in a row, while 17-year-old Watanabe beat her team mate Rie Kaneto by a tenth of a second in the 200m breaststroke final.

Shen collected her second gold medal of the Games when she won the women’s 100m freestyle - one of the sport’s blue riband events.

Just 16, Shen announced her arrival on the world stage when she scooped up six gold medals at last month’s Youth Olympics in her homeland.

She won a relay gold on Sunday and then claimed her first Asian senior title when she got her hands on the wall first in 54.37 seconds.

Her time was slower than the junior world record she set at the Youth Olympics but she should be at her peak when Rio rolls around.

“I am not that satisfied with today’s result, but I did get the medal,” she said.

China also won gold in the women’s 50m butterfly when Lu Ying got her hands in the wall just before Singapore’s Tao Li, who was gunning for her third straight title in the non-Olympic sprint event. (Editing by Sudipto Ganguly)