FACTBOX-Games-Facts about the inaugural European Games in Baku

BAKU, June 10 (Reuters) - Azerbaijan’s capital Baku is set to stage the inaugural European Games, the continent’s first major multi-sports event. Here are some facts:
Dates: June 12-28
Number of athletes: 6,000
Number of sports: 20
Breakdown of sports: 16 Olympic sports, four non-Olympic sports
Sports offering qualification for 2016 Olympics: archery, athletics, boxing, cycling, judo, shooting, swimming, table tennis, taekwondo, triathlon, volleyball and wrestling
Number of venues/competition locations: 18
Number of purpose-built venues: 5
Number of temporary venues: 6
Number of medal events: 253
Number of participating Olympic Committees: 50
Torch relay: Start April 26-End June 12
Overall Games budget: not available
