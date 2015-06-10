FACTBOX-Games-Facts about the inaugural European Games in Baku

BAKU, June 10 (Reuters) - Azerbaijan’s capital Baku is set to stage the inaugural European Games, the continent’s first major multi-sports event. Here are some facts:

Dates: June 12-28

Number of athletes: 6,000

Number of sports: 20

Breakdown of sports: 16 Olympic sports, four non-Olympic sports

Sports offering qualification for 2016 Olympics: archery, athletics, boxing, cycling, judo, shooting, swimming, table tennis, taekwondo, triathlon, volleyball and wrestling

Number of venues/competition locations: 18

Number of purpose-built venues: 5

Number of temporary venues: 6

Number of medal events: 253

Number of participating Olympic Committees: 50

Torch relay: Start April 26-End June 12

Overall Games budget: not available

Next host: Netherlands 2019 (Compiled by Karolos Grohmann; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)