December 7, 2012

Games-EOC chief hints at launch of new European Games

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Senior officials are looking to launch a new European Games competition, European Olympics Committee (EOC) president Patrick Hickey said on Friday.

“There is great interest in Europe... so let’s do it, let’s give it a go,” Hickey told the EOC’s 41st general assembly in Rome.

The inaugural edition could take place in 2015, with Baku in Azerbaijan mooted as a venue.

However, there is considerable opposition to the idea of a new Games event particularly from the European Athletics Association which has already voted against the participation of its members.

The EOC are also likely to have problems convincing other sports that already have well-established events in a packed European calendar.

A final decision on the idea of a European Games is expected by Saturday. (Editing by Tony Jimenez)

