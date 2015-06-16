European-Games to aid karate's Olympic aspirations, says official

BAKU, June 16 (Reuters) - The European Games is providing non-Olympic disciplines such as karate the platform to flourish and showcase its viability as a potential event for Tokyo 2020, Baku 2015 chief operating officer Simon Clegg said on Tuesday.

Of the 20 events in the Azeri capital, four -- karate, sambo, beach soccer and 3x3 basketball -- are not current Olympic disciplines but can utilise the exposure created by the continental Games to champion their cause for future inclusion.

Boosted by the success of athletes from the host nation karate has prospered in Baku.

However, it failed to garner enough votes for the 2012 and 2016 Olympic Games in London and Rio and was not initially considered for the Tokyo Games, losing out to wrestling.

In December, however, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) approved an application process which enabled sports bid to be considered for inclusion in the Tokyo Games with organisers allowed to vote on one or more events to add to the programme.

Karate, with origins in Japan, could still yet feature and Clegg said the event in Baku had helped its cause.

“There is no doubt, many sports aspire to be part of the Olympic movement, for all of the benefits that come with that level of profile, support and endorsement from the International Olympic Committee,” Clegg told a news conference.

”I‘m absolutely sure, after seeing it here first hand, that it was a wonderful demonstration of the sport, very powerful, and opportunities like this to raise levels of awareness in competitive environment, in front of members of the IOC here can only help karate’s ambitions of getting into the Olympic Games.

“I think this has been a very positive experience for the athletes and the whole sport of karate. I‘m sure people will take greater interest in karate going forward.” (Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)