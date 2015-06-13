FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
European-Swiss Neff wins first ever European Games gold medal
June 13, 2015 / 9:21 AM / 2 years ago

European-Swiss Neff wins first ever European Games gold medal

Tom Hayward

1 Min Read

BAKU, June 13 (Reuters) - Switzerland’s Jolanda Neff won the first ever European Games gold medal when she triumphed in the women’s Mountain Bike event on day one of full competition in Azerbaijan’s capital Baku on Saturday.

In energy-sapping heat and intense winds Neff, 22, dominated the field and completed the-six lap race in one hour, 31 minutes, five seconds -- over two minutes ahead of compatriot Kathrin Stirnemann and Poland’s Maja Wloszczowska who won silver and bronze respectively.

Such was the dominance of World Champion Neff it was apparent as early as the third lap the fiercest battle would be between Stirnemann and Wloszczowska for the silver and the Swiss rider prevailed finishing five seconds clear of her rival in an exciting final two laps.

The inaugural European Games, the continent’s first multi-sport event, is being held in Baku from June 12-28. (Editing by Sudipto Ganguly)

