FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
European- Hot-shot Zublasing adds golden touch to silver lining
Sections
Featured
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
The Aftermath of Irma
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
Washington's fiscal showdown
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
Women and 'muxes' take charge after massive quake
Mexico
Women and 'muxes' take charge after massive quake
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Olympics News
June 19, 2015 / 11:46 AM / 2 years ago

European- Hot-shot Zublasing adds golden touch to silver lining

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BAKU, June 19 (Reuters) - Italy’s Petra Zublasing will enjoy bragging rights over partner Niccolo Campriani for some time after winning the women’s 50m rifle 3 positions gold, setting a world record in the process, at the European Games on Friday.

Three days after Campriani claimed silver in the 10m air rifle, world number two Zublasing blitzed to the title with a haul of 464.7 points, 1.4 ahead of the previous world best set by China’s Jing Chang last month.

“In last year’s mixed event competition, when we weren’t together in the same team, he won and I lost,” Zublasing, 25, said.

”But I slept well at night, while he couldn’t fall asleep.

“Me and Niccolo have very different characters. I‘m more aggressive, he’s more defensive. That’s why we’re good together as a couple, because we complement each other.”

Zublasing said she would now look ahead to next year’s Olympics full of confidence.

“This gold medal just gives me a lot of confidence because lately I’ve changed and tried a lot of different materials: the rifle itself, the shoes, small details - everything with the Olympics in my mind.” (Reporting by Justin Palmer; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.