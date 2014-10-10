FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Games-Rio incentive for boxers, wrestlers at European Games
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Best of Emmys
Entertainment
Best of Emmys
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
October 10, 2014 / 10:47 AM / 3 years ago

Games-Rio incentive for boxers, wrestlers at European Games

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 10 (Reuters) - The inaugural European Games in Baku, Azerbaijan next year will offer qualification opportunities for the 2016 Olympics to boxers and wrestlers, organisers announced on Friday.

Boxers who win medals in the 10 men’s weight categories will gain a place at the International Boxing Association (AIBA) World Championships in 2015. The top ranked boxers at that competition will then earn a place for their National Olympic Committee (NOC) at Rio the following year.

In wrestling, European competitors and NOCs will be obliged to compete in Baku as the first part of their Olympic qualification campaign.

Eleven of the 16 Olympic sports represented in Baku are now linked to qualification for Rio.

Organisers hope that the June 12-28 event, to be held every four years, will eventually become a fully fledged European Olympics.

Athletics, swimming and gymnastics are among the 20 sports on the programme, as well as the Russian martial art of sambo, a mix of judo, jujitsu and wrestling.

“The fact that so many international sports federations are including the inaugural European Games as part of their Olympic Games qualification process is testament to what a top quality event we will have in Azerbaijan,” said Simon Clegg, the Baku 2015 chief operating officer. (Writing by Steve Tongue; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.