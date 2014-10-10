Games-Rio incentive for boxers, wrestlers at European Games

LONDON, Oct 10 (Reuters) - The inaugural European Games in Baku, Azerbaijan next year will offer qualification opportunities for the 2016 Olympics to boxers and wrestlers, organisers announced on Friday.

Boxers who win medals in the 10 men’s weight categories will gain a place at the International Boxing Association (AIBA) World Championships in 2015. The top ranked boxers at that competition will then earn a place for their National Olympic Committee (NOC) at Rio the following year.

In wrestling, European competitors and NOCs will be obliged to compete in Baku as the first part of their Olympic qualification campaign.

Eleven of the 16 Olympic sports represented in Baku are now linked to qualification for Rio.

Organisers hope that the June 12-28 event, to be held every four years, will eventually become a fully fledged European Olympics.

Athletics, swimming and gymnastics are among the 20 sports on the programme, as well as the Russian martial art of sambo, a mix of judo, jujitsu and wrestling.

“The fact that so many international sports federations are including the inaugural European Games as part of their Olympic Games qualification process is testament to what a top quality event we will have in Azerbaijan,” said Simon Clegg, the Baku 2015 chief operating officer. (Writing by Steve Tongue; Editing by Peter Rutherford)