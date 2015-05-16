FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Games-Netherlands to host second European Games in 2019
#Olympics News
May 16, 2015 / 1:50 PM / 2 years ago

Games-Netherlands to host second European Games in 2019

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BERLIN, May 16 (Reuters) - Netherlands, the only bidder, will host the European Games in 2019, the European Olympic Committees said on Saturday.

“The Dutch have put together a very exciting proposition for the 2019 European Games which fits perfectly with the EOC’s strategic approach and prioritises flexibility, sustainability, and world-class quality,” said EOC President Patrick Hickey in a statement.

Azerbaijan will stage the inaugural multi-sports event next month with 11 sports offering direct or indirect qualifying for next year’s Rio de Janeiro Olympics.

But swimming and athletics, both major attractions, will be represented with second tier athletes and competitions.

The European Games could also see competition from the European sports championships in 2018, another multi-sports event.

The European sports championships will combine the continental competitions for rowing, triathlon, swimming, athletics and cycling into a 12-day event split between Scotland and Berlin. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; editing by Justin Palmer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
