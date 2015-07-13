FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Games-Brazilian cyclists at Pan Ams kicked off Toronto highway
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of the hurricane
IRMA
Flying into the eye of the hurricane
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Olympics News
July 13, 2015 / 4:02 PM / 2 years ago

Games-Brazilian cyclists at Pan Ams kicked off Toronto highway

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, July 13 (Reuters) - Nine Brazilian cyclists looking to get in some Pan American Games training had a run-in with Toronto police on the weekend after they were spotted riding along one of the city’s highways.

The athletes, who were all wearing their Brazilian team uniforms, were out for a one-hour ride early on Sunday when they ended up on the shoulder of what is normally a busy highway.

The team, unaware that cyclists are not allowed on the highway, were very apologetic for the mistake and were escorted off the highway. No charges were filed.

“The athletes didn’t know about this prohibition and won’t train again at this highway anymore,” the Brazilian Olympic Committee said in a statement.

The Pan Am Games, a multi-sport event featuring countries from across Latin America, South America, the Caribbean and North America, conclude on July 26. (Reporting by Frank Pingue, editing by Gene Cherry)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.