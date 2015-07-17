FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Games-Four Latin American athletes exit Pan Ams for doping
Sections
Featured
Florida's elderly test response efforts
Irma
Florida's elderly test response efforts
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Olympics News
July 17, 2015 / 4:26 PM / 2 years ago

Games-Four Latin American athletes exit Pan Ams for doping

Frank Pingue

2 Min Read

TORONTO, July 17 (Reuters) - Four Latin American athletes have been kicked out of the Pan American Games for doping violations, the Pan American Sports Organization (PASO) said on Friday.

Mexican weightlifter Cinthya Vanessa Dominguez Lara and baseball players Nelson Gomez (Puerto Rico), Mario Mercedes Castillo (Dominican Republic) and Javier Jesus Ortiz Angulo (Colombia) all failed doping tests, PASO officials said.

PASO, which represents 41 National Olympic Committees, said any sanctions for the four athletes will be determined by the international federations for their respective sports.

The organization also said it could not yet comment on Peruvian swimmer Mauricio Fiol, who said earlier this week that he was kicked out of the Pan Am Games for doping.

Once an athlete fails a doping test, their National Olympic Committee is informed immediately and they have 48 hours to present any evidence to defend themselves and ask for a ‘B’ sample to be opened.

“We will only comment on those cases where we have the final evidence, where the athlete has had the opportunity to clearly present his case, if he has a case,” PASO Vice President Ivar Sisniega told a news conference.

“And only then does the PASO executive board make a decision on the suspension from the Games.” (Editing by Mark Lamport-Stokes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.