Games-A star is born as Saraiva claims Pan Am bronze

TORONTO, July 13 (Reuters) - Brazilian pixie Flavia Lopes Saraiva charmed the crowd on the way to winning a bronze medal in the artistic gymnastics women’s all-around competition at the Pan American Games on Monday.

Packing 70 lbs (31 kg) of pure charisma into a muscular 4-foot, 3-inches (133 cm) frame, Saraiva enchanted the sold-out arena with her playful performance that also marked the 15-year-old as a possible breakout star at next year’s Rio Olympics.

“How can she not be a crowd favourite, she is so cute,” smiled Rhonda Faehn, the senior vice president of the women’s program for U.S. Gymnastics. “And she’s very talented.”

Along with a golden personality there is huge medal potential in the tiny Brazilian.

Saraiva established her credentials at the 2014 Nanjing Summer Youth Olympic Games where she took gold in the floor exercise and silver in beam and all-around.

A bronze behind gold medallist Ellie Black of Canada and American Madison Desch in Toronto on Monday was another small step towards Rio but the Pan Am competitions lack the presence of gymnastics powers like Russia, China and top Americans, and it will be a much tougher leap to land on the podium in Brazil.

After a wobble on the uneven bars, Saraiva finished with a smile and cheery wave to the crowd that brought more applause.

She then picked up a backpack that she could have camped out in and made her way to the floor exercise, the crowd now eating out of her hand and clapping along to her routine.

”I don’t believe everything that has happened,“ said Saraiva, clutching a Toronto Pan Am Games stuffed mascot, while speaking through an interpreter. ”Everybody is talking to me, everybody is looking.

”When people clap and scream it makes me happy.

“My coach said to me be calm, be relaxed, don’t cry, don’t be shy stay happy.” (Editing by Peter Rutherford; )