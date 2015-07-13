Games-Canada's Abel wins women's three-metre springboard, earns Rio berth

TORONTO, July 12 (Reuters) - Canada’s Jennifer Abel won the gold medal in women’s three-metre springboard at the Pan American Games on Sunday to earn an automatic qualifying spot for the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Abel, who won the bronze medal in the women’s synchronised springboard at the 2012 London Olympics, led nearly the entire way and sealed the win with a reverse 2-1/2 somersault pike to score a total 384.70 points.

Canada’s Pamela Ware (326.00) won the silver and Mexico’s Dolores Hernandez (323.10) took bronze,

The women’s three-metre springboard is among a handful of disciplines in 10 sports at the July 10-26 Pan Am Games that offer athletes a chance to secure a spot in the Rio Olympics, which are scheduled for Aug. 5-21 next year.