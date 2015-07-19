FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Games-U.S. eventing team wins Pan Am gold; earns Rio berth
Sections
Featured
Cleanup costs could reach staggering levels
Paying for Irma
Cleanup costs could reach staggering levels
China bitcoin exchanges await clarification on closure reports
Future of Money
China bitcoin exchanges await clarification on closure reports
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Olympics News
July 19, 2015 / 8:51 PM / 2 years ago

Games-U.S. eventing team wins Pan Am gold; earns Rio berth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, July 19 (Reuters) - The United States have qualified for the 2016 Rio Olympics in equestrian eventing team after their Pan American Games team won the gold medal in the event on Sunday.

The team was composed of Phillip Dutton, Lauren Kieffer, Marilyn Little and Boyd Martin.

The event is among a handful of disciplines in 10 sports at the July 10-26 Pan Am Games offering the winning country a berth in the Rio Olympics, which are scheduled for Aug. 5-21 next year. (Reporting by Frank Pingue)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.