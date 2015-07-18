FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Games-Cuban, Argentinian shooters earn Rio berths
#Olympics News
July 18, 2015 / 5:56 PM / 2 years ago

Games-Cuban, Argentinian shooters earn Rio berths

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, July 18 (Reuters) - Cuban Eglys De La Cruz and Argentina’s Amelia Fournel won gold and silver, respectively, in the women’s 50m rifle three positions at the Pan American Games on Saturday to earn automatic berths for the 2016 Rio Olympics.

De La Cruz, a bronze medallist in the same event at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, set a Pan Am final record with 451.7 points from the kneeling, prone and standing positions to win gold.

Fournel, who competed at the 1996 and 2000 Olympics, earned 446.1 points to grab the final Rio berth while Puerto Rico’s Yarimar Mercado Martinez (435.2) took bronze.

The event is among a handful of disciplines in 10 sports at the July 10-26 Pan Am Games that offer athletes a chance to secure a spot in the Rio Olympics, which are scheduled for Aug. 5-21 next year. (Reporting by Frank Pingue, editing by Gene Cherry)

