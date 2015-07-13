FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Games-American Davis wins shooting gold, earns Rio berth
#Olympics News
July 13, 2015 / 6:32 PM / 2 years ago

Games-American Davis wins shooting gold, earns Rio berth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, July 13 (Reuters) - American Connor Davis and Venezuela’s Julio Iemma finished first and second, respectively, in the men’s 10m air rifle final at the Pan American Games on Monday to earn automatic berths to next year’s Rio Olympics.

Davis, 22, scored a Pan Am finals record 202.5 points to secure the gold medal while Iemma, 30, narrowly missed out of the top spot on the podium after scoring 202.2 points.

The event is among a handful of disciplines in 10 sports at the July 10-26 Pan Am Games offering athletes a chance to secure a spot in the Rio Olympics, which are scheduled for Aug. 5-21 next year. (Reporting by Frank Pingue, editing by Gene Cherry)

