Games-Brazil's Wu claims Pan Am shooting gold, Olympic berth
July 12, 2015 / 6:45 PM / 2 years ago

Games-Brazil's Wu claims Pan Am shooting gold, Olympic berth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 12 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Felipe Almeida Wu took gold in the men’s 10 metre air pistol at the Pan American Games on Sunday, clinching an automatic qualifying spot at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Wu, silver medallist in the air rifle at the 2014 Nanjing Youth Olympics, finished with a total score of 201.8 to edge out American Jay Shi, who took silver with 199.0.

Ecuador’s Mario Vinueza Delgado grabbed bronze to complete the podium.

The men’s air pistol is one of a handful of disciplines in 10 sports at the July 10-26 Pan Am Games which offer athletes a chance to secure spots in next year’s Rio Olympics. (Reporting by Steve Keating in Toronto. Editing by Ed Osmond)

