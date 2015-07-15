Games-Coughlin surfaces at Pan Am Games but has eye on Rio

TORONTO, July 14 (Reuters) - The Pan American Games’ biggest name in swimming finally surfaced on Tuesday but Natalie Coughlin failed to live up to her top billing when she was beaten in the 100 metres freestyle by Canada’s Chantal Van Landeghem.

Coughlin, a 12-time Olympic medallist and one of the greatest American swimmers of all-time, brought a splash of class to a Games in desperate need of some marquee magic.

But it was the unheralded Van Landeghem who snatched the spotlight on the first day of the swimming competition with a late surge to touch first in a Pan Am record time of 53.83 seconds.

Coughlin took silver in 54.06 with Bahamas’ Arianna Vanderpool-Wallace getting the bronze.

Coughlin then anchored the U.S. 4x100 freestyle relay but was beaten to the wall by the Canadians.

”You obviously want to win but for me it is about personal achievements right now,“ said Coughlin who has 12 Olympic and 20 world championship medals. ”The competition here is still really good. There are still fast swims here.

“I know a lot of people are looking at this like it is not world championships but it is still a massive meet and great practise.”

Ordinarily, Coughlin would have been preparing for the world swimming championships in Russia that begin later this month but a bout of food poisoning during the U.S. championships put an end to those plans and she signed on to lead a young American team to Toronto.

“I‘m treating it as my big summer meet,” she said.

“It was never on my bucket list to go to the Pan Ams but I‘m glad I‘m here.”

The first woman to break the one minute mark in the 100 backstroke, the 32-year-old had been widely expected to retire after the London Olympics, where she failed to qualify for an individual event, but she felt a fourth trip to the Games in Rio next year was still within her capabilities.

“I know I have a lot of good swimming left in me. I love doing this,” said Coughlin.

”It is pretty interesting that people just assume you are going to leave when you reach a certain age but I love the daily grind and I think that makes it a lot easier.

”I love the training, I love competing and being able to represent my country is a special thing that is not going to happen forever.

“I am just enjoying it right now and for the next year and hopefully will be there in Rio.”