FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
FACTBOX-Games-Profile of the Southeast Asian Games
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
May 25, 2015 / 9:02 AM / 2 years ago

FACTBOX-Games-Profile of the Southeast Asian Games

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SINGAPORE, May 25 (Reuters) - Factbox on the Southeast Asian Games, to be held in Singapore from June 5-16.

- - -

* The Southeast Asian Games, commonly known as the SEA Games, is a biennial multi-sports event involving competitors from 11 countries.

* It was first held in 1959, as the Southeast Asian Peninsula Games, and featured six participating countries: Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

* Cambodia joined the second edition, held in 1961.

* In 1977, Brunei, Indonesia and the Philippines joined and the event’s name was changed to the Southeast Asian Games.

* East Timor was admitted in 2003. East Timor and Cambodia are the only competing countries not to have hosted the event.

* Thailand is the most successful nation, winning a combined total of 1,994 gold medals over the 27 completed editions of the Games. Indonesia is second, followed by Malaysia.

* Singaporean swimmer Joscelin Yeo is the most successful individual at the SEA Games, winning a grand total of 40 gold medals at eight appearances between 1991 and 2003.

* While there are a number of core Olympic sports that have been contested at almost every edition, there are also a handful of non-Olympic sports that are popular in the region, including sepak takraw, pencak silat and dragon boat racing.

* Each host-nation is also allowed to choose their own programme, allowing them to choose sports in which they excel to boost their medal counts.

* Singapore is hosting the SEA Games for the second time. The previous occasions was 1973.

* Most of the events will be held at the $1 billion Singapore Sports Hub, which opened in 2014 and features a 55,000-seat stadium with a retractable roof.

* There will be 36 sports, offering a total of 402 gold medals. (Compiled by Julian Linden; Editing by John O‘Brien)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.