INTERVIEW-Games-Asean taekwondo prospers from constant evolution

SINGAPORE, June 13 (Reuters) - Lim Teong Chin sighs and shakes his head after the Singaporean secretary general of the Asean Taekwondo Federation dwells on compatriot Junwei Jason Tan’s Southeast Asian Games semi-final loss to Filipino Francis Aaron Agojo on Saturday.

“Tan started well but his opponent adapted and changed tactics successfully to earn the win,” Lim told Reuters while assessing the men’s under 58kg contest as he made his way to a quieter part of a busy Expo Hall venue.

Adapting and changing tactics is something Lim believes will help taekwondo flourish both regionally and globally as well as maintain its place among the coveted spots on the Olympic programme.

“We have a good team in place that are not afraid of change as without change there will be no perfection,” Lim said.

“We are always looking to make the sport more fun to watch and play. The London Olympics was a great showcase for taekwondo as there were no scoring controversies,” he added.

“We use technology now and there has not been a single contentious decision here so far. The points are awarded electronically and not by humans. So the participants will win on their own merits and not because of the referee.”

Lim, who is the first Singaporean to achieve the highest possible level of ninth dan for non-Korean black-belt holders, also realises that the sport will constantly need to evolve to remain attractive to fans and casual observers alike.

“Our next challenge is to make the sport even more dynamic than it is now,” he admits.

“We need to market it more, make the events more entertaining to attend. Big announcements, music and those kind of things with a long-term aim of having professional taekwondo sometime in the near future.”

PATHWAY TO OLYMPICS

Lim was quick to play down fears that taekwondo could lose some of its global following to one of the more glamorous and televisual combat sports, instead believing they could be of use rather than a threat.

“If there’s something that mixed martial arts organisations are doing that is good and we think we can emulate that then why not?” he asked.

“We don’t want to restrict our competitors, we want to put them on the pathway to the very top, which is the Olympics. We can offer that right now, a lot of other combat sports cannot.”

When he turned his thoughts to events closer to home, Lim is content with the state of taekwondo within the Asean bloc.

“Thailand is the strongest nation in the region, they are world class. They didn’t send their best players here so it gives nations like the Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia and Indonesia a chance to win more medals,” Lim said.

”We have quite a number of countries that can hold their own against the best. That is not only based on their strength in this region but also at the continental and world level.

”We are all working together to improve regional standards. Not just for the athletes but also for the referees, so that we can go as far as possible.

“You can see the benefit of this as Thailand and Vietnam have already won Olympic medals and we are hoping that other nations in the association can soon follow suit.” (Editing by Sudipto Ganguly)