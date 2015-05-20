FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Games-Cash, gifts on offer to Vietnamese gold medal winners
May 20, 2015 / 5:51 AM / 2 years ago

Games-Cash, gifts on offer to Vietnamese gold medal winners

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, May 20 (Reuters) - Vietnamese athletes at next month’s Southeast Asian Games were given extra incentive to go for gold with officials promising cash prizes, air tickets, motorcycles and television sets to winners.

Vietnam hosted a send-off ceremony in Hanoi on Tuesday for the 396 athletes that will take part in the June 5-16 multi-sport biennial games in Singapore, announcing a gold medal winner would take home 45 million Vietnamese dong ($2,066).

Officials said on-the-spot awards from sponsors and businesses would also be awarded.

“With our careful preparation for months, Vietnamese athletes are determined to win from 56 to 65 gold medals and enter the top three in the medal tally,” delegation head Tran Duc Phan was quoted as saying by VietnamNews.

Vietnam finished third at the 2013 Games in Myanmar with 74 golds behind table-topping Thailand and the hosts.

$1 = 21,780 dong Writing by Patrick Johnston in Singapore

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
