September 8, 2014 / 5:16 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Spain's Gamesa to issue new shares to fund expansion

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details, comment)

MADRID, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Spanish wind turbine manufacturer Gamesa said on Monday it had agreed to issue some 25.4 million new shares to raise funds for expansion within the onshore market, especially in emerging markets, and offshore.

The issue, to be placed through an accelerated book building process, is equivalent to 9.99 percent of the group’s capital and worth around 250 million euros ($323.50 million) at current market prices.

“Improved forecasts for the onshore market, especially in emerging markets, and the entrance into the offshore segment present additional growth opportunities to those forecast in the business plan,” Gamesa said in a statement to the market regulator.

In July, Gamesa and France’s Areva finalised their joint venture to develop offshore wind farm projects and laid out an objective to win close to 20 percent of the market in Europe by 2020.

The capital rise, expected to be finalised by Tuesday, will be placed by international banks and insurance companies and aimed exclusively at institutional and qualified investors, Gamesa said.

Spanish utility Iberdrola, which currently holds 19.617 percent of Gamesa, said on Monday it plans to partially subscribe to the capital hike. (1 US dollar = 0.7728 euro) (Reporting by Paul Day; Editing by Andres Gonzalez and David Evans)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
