FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Spain's Gamesa places 9.99 pct in new shares for 9.3 euros/share
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
WORLD
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 9, 2014 / 6:57 AM / 3 years ago

Spain's Gamesa places 9.99 pct in new shares for 9.3 euros/share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Spanish wind turbine manufacturer Gamesa said on Tuesday it had placed 25.4 million new shares for 9.3 euros (11.9905 US dollar) per share through an accelerated book-building process.

The issue, equivalent to 9.99 percent of the group’s capital, sold at a 4.66 percent discount to Gamesa’s share price at the market close on Monday, the company said in a statement to the market regulator.

The placement was worth a total of 236.1 million euros. (1 US dollar = 0.7756 euro) (Reporting by Paul Day; Editing by Tomas Cobos)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.