Spain's Gamesa places 9.99 pct in new shares for 9.3 euros/share

MADRID, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Spanish wind turbine manufacturer Gamesa said on Tuesday it had placed 25.4 million new shares for 9.3 euros (11.9905 US dollar) per share through an accelerated book-building process.

The issue, equivalent to 9.99 percent of the group’s capital, sold at a 4.66 percent discount to Gamesa’s share price at the market close on Monday, the company said in a statement to the market regulator.

The placement was worth a total of 236.1 million euros. (1 US dollar = 0.7756 euro) (Reporting by Paul Day; Editing by Tomas Cobos)