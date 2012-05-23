FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Gamesa hires new chairman to replace Calvet
Sections
Featured
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Deals
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Cyber Risk
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Deadly wildfires rage on
California
Deadly wildfires rage on
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
May 23, 2012 / 5:20 PM / in 5 years

CORRECTED-Gamesa hires new chairman to replace Calvet

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects spelling of name in headline)

MADRID, May 23 (Reuters) - Spanish wind turbine maker Gamesa has hired engineer Ignacio Martin as new chairman to replace Jorge Calvet, who has stepped down, the company said on Wednesday.

Martin is former chief executive officer of CIE Automotive and has held different roles in companies such as GKN Automotive Internacional and Alcatel Espana.

Bilbao-based Gamesa reported a first-quarter loss of 21 million euros ($26 million) earlier this month, underscoring a tough landscape for the wind turbine sector. ($1 = 0.7947 euros) (Reporting By Andres Gonzalez; Editing by Tracy Rucinski)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.