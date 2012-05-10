FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spain's Gamesa posts quarterly loss as prices drop
May 10, 2012 / 6:36 AM / in 5 years

Spain's Gamesa posts quarterly loss as prices drop

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, May 10 (Reuters) - Spanish wind turbine maker Gamesa swung to a first-quarter loss of 21 million euros ($27 million) on Thursday from a 13 million euro profit a year ago, hit by falling prices and higher costs.

Still, revenues at Gamesa, the world’s No. 4 wind turbine maker, rose 33 percent percent to 777 million euros, driven by the sale orders signed in the United States in the first quarter.

Last week, Danish rival Vestas plunged to a larger than expected first-quarter loss due to delayed deliveries and rising costs. ($1 = 0.7733 euros) (Reporting By Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Fiona Ortiz)

