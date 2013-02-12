FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Spain's Gamesa announces 2012 loss of 640 mln euros
Sections
Featured
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Autos
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
Energy & Environment
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 12, 2013 / 7:21 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Spain's Gamesa announces 2012 loss of 640 mln euros

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Writedowns worth 584 mln euros

* Staff layoffs, capacity reduction part of plan to 2015

MADRID, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Spanish wind turbine maker Gamesa said on Tuesday it made an estimated loss of 640 million euros ($862 million) in 2012 on writedowns for falling demand, capacity cuts and staff layoffs.

The company brought forward its yearly results and announced writedowns in net terms of 584 million euros.

In October, Gamesa, the world’s No. 4 wind turbine maker, unveiled a new 2012-2015 strategy to battle overcapacity, rising costs and stiff competition in a market it once dominated alongside Denmark’s Vestas.

Part of Tuesday’s writedowns was due to the costs of the plan, which had not previously been quantified, and they were also driven by the need to adapt to changes in demand and market regulation, Gamesa said.

Gamesa will cut debt and some 845 jobs in its home country Spain. It has said it will gear sales toward independent energy producers rather than traditional electricity companies that previously made up the bulk of its clients.

Demand would fall in 2013 in much of austerity-wracked Europe, and network restrictions in China and low gas prices in the United States would also affect the year ahead, the company said in a presentation.

Wind turbine sales were 2,119 megawatts in 2012, just slightly above its target of 2,000 megawatts.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.