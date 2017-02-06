German engineering company Siemens is
hoping to win early EU antitrust approval for its plan to create
the world's biggest wind turbine maker with Spain's Gamesa
, people familiar with the matter said on Monday.
The deal, which will combine Siemens' strength in offshore
windpower and Gamesa's strong presence in emerging markets,
underscores the wave of consolidation in the wind industry as
companies try to cut costs and stay competitive.
Siemens is aiming for a phase one decision, the people said,
referring to the European Commission's initial scrutiny which
kicked off on Monday and runs to March 13.
The EU competition enforcer confirmed the companies had
sought approval for the deal. It can clear it with or without
concessions, or open a lengthy investigation if it has serious
concerns that the merger may harm consumers and rivals.
Siemens announced the deal to combine assets in June last
year, which will give it a 59 percent stake in Gamesa.
The companies compete with Danish rival and market leader
Vestas, Germany's Enercon and Nordex, and
General Electric.