a year ago
GE, Senvion prepare bids for French wind group Adwen -sources
#Market News
July 7, 2016 / 11:15 AM / a year ago

GE, Senvion prepare bids for French wind group Adwen -sources

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT/MADRID, July 7 (Reuters) - General Electric and German wind turbine maker Senvion are preparing bids for French windpower group Adwen, which is jointly owned by Spain's Gamesa and France's Areva, people familiar with the matter said.

The ownership structure of the joint venture was a stumbling block in German group Siemens' buyout of Gamesa, which was finally agreed in June after months of negotiations, creating the world's biggest builder of wind farms.

Siemens will pay 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) in cash to Gamesa's shareholders to take a majority stake. The deal also includes a bid by Siemens for the 50 percent stake in Adwen that is held by French state-owned energy group Areva.

To secure the optimal outcome for the French taxpayer, Areva is allowed to scout the market for alternative buyers until mid-September. Any acquirer has the option to buy the whole company.

Senvion, Areva, Siemens and Gamesa declined to comment, while GE was not available for comment. ($1 = 0.9020 euros) (Reporting by Arno Schuetze, Jose Elías Rodríguez and Andres Gonzalez; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
