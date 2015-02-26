FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spain's Gamesa restarts dividend payments as net profit doubles
February 26, 2015 / 9:11 AM / 3 years ago

Spain's Gamesa restarts dividend payments as net profit doubles

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* FY EBIT up 48 pct to 191 mln euros

* Net profit 92 million euros vs 45 million

* To pay dividend of 0.0825 euros/share

* Sees 2015 sales in range of 3.15 bln-3.4 bln

MADRID, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Spanish wind turbine maker Gamesa said on Thursday it would restart dividend payments and set its payout ratio at 25 percent of profits, as a two-year restructuring plan helped net profit double.

The firm, based in Bilbao in northern Spain, grew seven-fold during a decade-long expansion fuelled by cheap debt and strong demand for renewable energies. But it was badly affected by an economic downturn in 2008 and tougher power regulations.

It launched a major overhaul of its operations in 2012 and has steadily recovered since, thanks to greater business diversification and a quick expansion abroad.

Gamesa said its 2014 recurring earnings before interest and taxes (Ebit) had risen 48 percent year-on-year to 191 million euros ($217 million), while net profit rose to 92 million euros from 45 million a year earlier.

It also said it would pay a cash dividend of 0.0825 euros per share against 2014 earnings.

For 2015, the company expects sales to be within a range of 3.15 billion to 3.4 billion euros and an Ebit margin of more than 8 percent compared with 6.7 percent in 2014.

Shares in Gamesa were up 3.2 percent at 10.695 euros at 0845 GMT, one of the top gainers of Spain’s blue-chip index Ibex . They have already risen 37 percent this year. (Reporting by Jose Elias Rodriguez and Julien Toyer; Editing by David Holmes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
