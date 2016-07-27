FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Spanish wind turbine maker Gamesa records strong H1, ups outlook
July 27, 2016

Spanish wind turbine maker Gamesa records strong H1, ups outlook

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MADRID, July 27 (Reuters) - Spanish wind turbine maker Gamesa reported a 42 percent rise in net profit to 138 million euros ($151.68 million) in the first half of this year, and raised its forecasts for sales and earnings for 2016.

The company, which last month agreed a merger with the wind power business of German industrial conglomerate Siemens AG , said it now targeted an EBIT (earnings before interest and tax) of 430 million euros for 2016, from a previous goal of 400 million euros.

It also revised up its wind turbine sales projections for this year to 4,000 megawatts (MW) from 3,800 MW, following a strong performance in emerging markets such as India and Latin America, as well as parts of Europe and the United States.

Between January and June, the company recorded EBIT of 230 million euros, beating forecasts of 228 million euros, while margins rose to 10.5 percent, well above its target of at least 9 percent. ($1 = 0.9098 euros) (Reporting by Amanda Cooper and Jose Elias Rodriguez; Editing by Julien Toyer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
