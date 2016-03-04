Gamesa, Siemens deal stalled on French joint venture concerns

MADRID/FRANKFURT, March 4 (Reuters) - A deal to merge the wind power assets of Spain’s Gamesa and Germany’s Siemens has stalled because of concerns linked to an existing joint venture between the Spanish company and France’s state-owned energy company Areva, three sources with knowledge of the matter said.

Areva has not decided whether to sell its stake in the Adwen joint venture to the potential combined Gamesa and Siemens wind unit or buy Gamesa’s stake as part of a plan to create a French offshore wind energy champion, one source said.

“The deal is only on hold because of Areva,” a source close to Siemens said.

Siemens and Gamesa declined to comment. A spokeswoman for Areva was not immediately available for comment.