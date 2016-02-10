FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Gamesa, Siemens negotiating final terms of wind merger -sources
February 10, 2016 / 1:21 PM / 2 years ago

Gamesa, Siemens negotiating final terms of wind merger -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUNICH/MADRID, Feb 10 (Reuters) - German engineering group Siemens and Spanish renewable energy group Gamesa are in final negotiations on a deal to merge their wind power assets, two sources familiar with the situation told Reuters on Wednesday.

“They are all sitting together in Madrid at the moment,” one of the sources said. “The deal is imminent. The enterprise value of the joint venture is close to 10 billion euros ($11 billion).”

$1 = 0.8884 euros Reporting by Alexander Huebner in Munich and Jose Elias Rodriguez in Madrid; Writing by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Maria Sheahan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
