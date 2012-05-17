UPDATE 2-GameStop outlook misses Street, shares down

* Sees Q2 EPS $0.10 to $0.18 vs est $0.25

* Q1 EPS $0.54 vs est $0.54

* Q1 rev $2.00 bln vs est $2.05 bln

* Shares down 10 pct (Adds outlook, updates shares)

May 17 (Reuters) - GameStop Corp forecast second-quarter earnings below estimates as the world’s largest retailer of video game products struggles to cope with slowing videogame hardware and software sales.

Shares of the world’s largest retailer of video game products were down $2.12 at $18.72 on Thursday morning on the New York Stock Exchange.

For the second quarter, GameStop expects earnings of 10 cents to 18 cents per share, below analysts’ estimates of 25 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net income for the first quarter fell to $72.5 million, or 54 cents per share, from $80.4 million, or 56 cents per share a year ago.

Revenue fell 12 percent to $2.00 billion.

Analysts on average were expecting earnings of 54 cents a share on revenue of $2.05 billion.

GameStop, which competes with Britain’s Game Group Plc , said same-store sales plunged 12.5 percent, when it released preliminary earnings last week. It blamed the quarterly sales slide to the lack of blockbuster game launches.

U.S. sales of videogame hardware and software fell 32 percent in April, after similar declines throughout the first quarter, according to market research firm NPD.

Games software sales declined 42 percent last month, NPD said.

Sales of traditional video game products such as consoles have weakened globally as gamers turn to lower-priced online offerings and spend more time on their tablets and phones. (Reporting by Chandni Doulatramani in Bangalore and Malathi Nayak in San Francisco; Editing by Sreejiraj Eluvangal)