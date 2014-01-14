Gamestop's fourth-quarter profit forecast misses estimates

Jan 14 (Reuters) - Gamestop Corp forecast fourth-quarter profit below analysts’ estimates, hurt by a bigger-than-expected decline in sales of new game titles for Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3, sending its shares down 12 percent.

The world’s largest retailer of video game products said it expects earnings to be between $1.85 and $1.95 per share.

Analysts on average were expecting a profit of $2.14 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting By Lehar Maan in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)