FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Gamestop's fourth-quarter profit forecast misses estimates
Sections
Featured
Trump steps up war of words with NFL
U.S.
Trump steps up war of words with NFL
Merkel chastened
Germany
Merkel chastened
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfare
Energy & Environment
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfare
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
January 14, 2014 / 2:05 PM / 4 years ago

Gamestop's fourth-quarter profit forecast misses estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 14 (Reuters) - Gamestop Corp forecast fourth-quarter profit below analysts’ estimates, hurt by a bigger-than-expected decline in sales of new game titles for Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3, sending its shares down 12 percent.

The world’s largest retailer of video game products said it expects earnings to be between $1.85 and $1.95 per share.

Analysts on average were expecting a profit of $2.14 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting By Lehar Maan in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.